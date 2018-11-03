Books: Trekking to the desert with Jonathan Lethem, Antarctica and more

Many still think of Jonathan Lethem as a New York writer (for the Brooklyn-set bestsellers “Motherless Brooklyn” and “The Fortress of Solitude”), but he’s been in Southern California for eight years. He discusses some of the tension between the two places — and why, in his new book, “The Feral Detective,” he’s chosen to look east toward Upland, Mt. Baldy and the desert, instead of west to the beaches and Hollywood — with writer Ivy Pochoda, whom he took on a tour of his new obsession. Read the story.