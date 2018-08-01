New book about Ferrari will set you back $30,000

If you're in the market for a Ferrari, $30,000 won't get you too far, unless you can find a dealer willing to sell you one-tenth of a 488 GTB. But you can still afford a pricey book about the legendary sports car manufacturer.
The publisher Taschen will release a limited-edition book for Ferrari fans willing to fork over $6,000 — or, if you're a high roller, you can score a special "Art Edition" for $30,000, CNN reports.
The $6,000 version of the book, limited to 1,697 copies, comes with an aluminum display case. Each book is autographed by Piero Ferrari, the vice chairman of the auto manufacturer and the son of its founder, Enzo Ferrari.
The "Art Edition," according to Taschen's website, is "elevated by a sculpture evocative of the 12-cylinder engine in hand-bent, flared chromed steel." In other words, it comes with a metal stand.
"A project conceived in close collaboration with Ferrari, this massive tome is a veritable collector’s piece," the publisher writes. "A production unparalleled in scale, it features exclusive content from the Ferrari Archives and private collections around the world, bringing together hundreds of unseen photographs and documents to reveal the unique story behind Ferrari’s victories, its protagonists, and its legacy."
Taschen is known for its lushly designed art books. Its collectible editions are often very expensive: A book about Tibetan murals sells for $12,000; a sold-out art book featuring the art of Christo and Jeanne-Claude retailed for $50,000; and one of the three remaining XXL editions of “Moon” with photographs, text by Norman Mailer and a moon rock retails for $375,000.
The 514-page "Ferrari" is written by Pino Allievi, an Italian author who specializes in automotive history. It's set to be published in October.