Jane Hirshfield, Víctor Terán and haiku across cultures at L.A.'s Central Library

Hirshfield co-translated Japanese poetry alongside a Japanese speaker in her 1990 book "The Ink Dark Moon," now available from Penguin Vintage Classics. ("She had the language," Hirshfield said of her co-translator. Of her own contribution, "I know no modest way to say this: I was a poet.") Hirshfield ascribes to Octavio Paz's philosophy of translation — "the same effect by different means" — rather than word-for-word accuracy.