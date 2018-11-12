J.K. Rowling sues former assistant, claiming she spent thousands on herself for candles, makeup and cats

Rowling claims that Donaldson spent more than $4,700 at cosmetics company Molton Brown, nearly $2,800 at stationery shop Paper Tiger, almost $2,000 at luxury candle store Jo Malone and $2,000 at Starbucks. In addition, Rowling alleges that Donaldson stole $4,000 worth of "Harry Potter" memorabilia from the author, as well as more than $10,000 in foreign currency that Rowling had stored in a safe.