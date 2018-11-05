Stephen King: Don't vote for Steven King

Horror author Stephen King has a message for voters in Iowa's fourth congressional district: Don't vote for Steven King.
King (the literary one) took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his opinions about Congressman Steve King, a conservative Republican known for his inflammatory right-wing rhetoric and positions.
Steve King (the politician) has been at the center of controversy lately over comments he's made about race and white nationalism.
Steve King's comments have drawn rebukes from both sides of the aisle. Last month, Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican, blasted his colleague on Twitter, writing: "Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior."
Stephen King's tweet was retweeted by Steve King's Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten. Iowa's fourth congressional district is usually reliably Republican, but polls there have indicated that the race between King and Scholten is tight.
This is far from the first time that author Stephen King has made his political opinions known. A frequent critic of President Trump, King has blasted conservatives on Twitter — and also encouraged people to get out and vote.