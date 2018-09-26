Scrabble players can now twerk all they want. OK.

Merriam-Webster just made it a little easier for you to get that triple word score.
The publisher announced the addition of more than 300 words to its Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, making it easier for you to "impress your friends and annoy your relatives" on game night.
Unsurprisingly, many of the new additions are inspired by technology and the Internet. You'll now be able to smile as you play "emoji," perhaps causing your unfortunate competitors to "facepalm" in dismay.
Other new words with online roots include "bitcoin," the name of a kind of cryptocurrency, and "listicle," a type of article popular on some websites.
If that makes you want to get up and dance, you can “twerk” instead. Assuming you're not the subject of a "beatdown," you can then take a break with your “bestie” and snack on some "arancini" slathered with "sriracha," but leave room for a "macaron."
Words with valuable letters like "q" and "z" are always popular with Scrabble sharks, and the list of new words contains a few of them. There's "qapik," which is — obviously — a unit of Azerbaijani currency, as well as "zomboid," which means "resembling zombies."
Scrabble fans will likely be excited about two new two-letter words they'll now be able to play: "ew," an expression of disgust, and, at long last, "OK."
"'OK' is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a longtime," Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski told the Associated Press. "Basically, two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."
OK.