Roth a bard of the unbridled libido, but also a writer whose passing brings tears

The adolescent me had no idea "Portnoy's Complaint" was a landmark creative achievement that would rock the cultural world. It was simply rude, unhinged and hilarious in a way that I had no idea literature could be. The obligatory liver reference should probably go here, but more to the point is that, like the ancient Greeks out for an evening's entertainment seeing "Oedipus," I had no idea this was even literature. That Roth was a sentence-maker the way Vermeer was a painter did not register. He put roaring voice to the rampaging Jewish id, a phenomenon whose previous existence had escaped me, since I was raised in Scarsdale, N.Y., where the Jews acted like Episcopalians.