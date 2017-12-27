Longtime modifiers Galpin bring their wild rides to LA Auto Show

"If You Can Dream It, We Can Build It." That's the motto of Galpin Auto Sports (GAS), the renowned custom division of Galpin Motors - one of America's largest auto dealership groups and the No. 1 volume Ford dealership in the world. The legendary GAS garage in Van Nuys is the former home of MTV's wildly popular "Pimp My Ride" show and created the heavily modified Ford Mustang for the "Knight Rider" TV series reboot.