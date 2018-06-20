Artist in residence: New music acts bring multiple shows to the Las Vegas Strip

Barry's Back
After 10-plus years, singer Barry Manilow returns to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for shows May through in October. "Barry Manilow is an icon and one of the world's greatest performers," said Westgate founder and CEO David Siegel. "Our guests will be delighted by his repertoire of more than 50 Top-40 hits."
The "Mandy" and "Can't Smile Without You" crooner had a residency at the same theater back in 2005, when the Westgate was known as the Las Vegas Hilton.
Vegas + Mariah
Never done or outdone, Mariah Carey headlines The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with her residency, "The Butterfly Returns," beginning July 5.
"My first shows in Vegas were the No. 1's, so that limited me to 18 very specific songs. But now this show is opened up to songs that might be fan favorites or top tens or top fives but weren't actually No. 1's," Carey told the Vegas Guide exclusively. "So if your favorite song didn't make the cut last time, it might be part of the show this time!"
Queen adds Adam
Queen and Adam Lambert close out the summer season with a 10-date engagement. They're slated to rock out the Park Theater at Park MGM from September 1-22. Tickets are $79 to $350, and a limited number of onstage seats will be available.