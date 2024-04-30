27 very L.A. ways to spend time with Mom — or not — on Mother’s Day

A few years ago, I compiled a list of things to do on Mother’s Day focused on the concept — and I’ll quote myself here — “that spending time with you [their children] is what most moms really want for Mother’s Day.”

Shortly after my well-intentioned roundup was published, I received some feedback from moms: Not everyone wants to spend time with their children on Mother’s Day, especially if they are younger than 3.

On a day dedicated to celebrating mothers, carving out a little “me time” can be a valuable opportunity for self-care and relaxation.

Fortunately, Los Angeles offers many activities to enjoy solo or with a companion. Perhaps your mother would relish the chance to peruse the chocolate room at the Ed Ruscha retrospective at LACMA, free from the worry of children trying to lick the walls. Or maybe she’d enjoy a sound bath, waterfall hike, forest bathing session at one of L.A.’s stunning botanic gardens or a post-bedtime comedy show.

Mother’s Day is emotionally complicated for many people, including mothers. To make the day more meaningful, why not ask your mom or mother figure what their ideal Sunday looks like? To help you get started, we’ve compiled some suggestions from our guides of things to do in L.A., below.