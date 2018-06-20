Vegas celebrates a team, and a historic season, while bidding ‘Good Knight’

Before the "Entertainment Capital of the World" had a glimmer of a professional national league sports team, it rallied around the UNLV Runnin' Rebels college basketball team under legendary, towel-biting coach Jerry Tarkanian. The NCAA title winners generated the most rabid fandom around Las Vegas — that is, until 2018.
It's a new day with the city's first professional team, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, who exploded onto the national scene as underdogs, with sportsbooks giving the team a 500-to-1 chance to make the playoffs, let alone vie for (and just miss out on) the coveted Stanley Cup. No crystal ball foresaw this meteoric moment where the Knights became the most successful expansion franchise in the history of U.S. professional sports.
Vegas, being Vegas after all, has shown its team spirit as only it can. Super fan Celine Dion returned to her residency at Caesars Palace donning a Golden Knights jersey on stage. Inspired, the Bee Gees changed the 1977 hit tune "Night Fever" lyrics to "Golden Knight Fever, Knight Fever" when they performed at the Excalibur.
With team pride having no boundaries, restaurants, bars and bakeries hopped on the bandwagon, creating special menus, creative cakes, and golden-hued drinks. It's a sure bet the Golden Knights are "Vegas Strong!"
"Good Knight" Cocktail
SLS Las Vegas' signature lobby bar, Monkey Bar, is serving the "Good Knight" cocktail. This yellow-gold cocktail is made with Jack Daniels Honey, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Triple Sec, two dashes of orange bitters and a splash of orange juice. The libation is shaken well, topped with club soda and an orange twist or slice.
-Jackie Brett, Custom Publishing Writer