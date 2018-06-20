Vegas celebrates a team, and a historic season, while bidding ‘Good Knight’

It's a new day with the city's first professional team, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, who exploded onto the national scene as underdogs, with sportsbooks giving the team a 500-to-1 chance to make the playoffs, let alone vie for (and just miss out on) the coveted Stanley Cup. No crystal ball foresaw this meteoric moment where the Knights became the most successful expansion franchise in the history of U.S. professional sports.