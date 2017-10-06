Adventure Rally draws riders and generates profit for motorcycle magazine publisher

Most motorcycle industry veterans are painfully aware that their business model is broken.

New riders are not coming into the sport as fast as old riders are aging out of it.

Bonnier Motorcycle Group, which publishes 11 moto-centric titles including Cycle World, Motorcyclist and Dirt Rider magazines, sponsors several events a year that are designed to reverse the trend.

The most recent was the Adventure Rally, held in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains at the China Peak ski resort. More than 150 motorcyclists interested in “adventure” riding — which typically involves a mixture of on-road and off-road travel, on machines designed to function well on all terrains — showed up.

The event is a moneymaker for Bonnier, which charges participants $400 apiece for three days of riding, instruction and product displays, and three nights of dining, drinking and dispensing of swag.

Bonnier’s director of consumer engagement, Corey Eastman, who for the last several years has overseen the California rally and a similar event in Colorado, said the event is profitable at a time when readership and advertising are dropping for most motorcycle publications.

“As a publishing company, we have to find new ways to create revenue,” Eastman said. “This is a way to break down the fourth wall and really meet the consumer.”

Charles Fleming / Los Angeles Times Higher rally points were given for waystations that were far from camp or difficult to reach. This spot, near the peak of Bald Mountain, was a high score location. Higher rally points were given for waystations that were far from camp or difficult to reach. This spot, near the peak of Bald Mountain, was a high score location. (Charles Fleming / Los Angeles Times)

Eastman said the event was partly underwritten by sponsors, which this year included motorcycle manufacturers Honda and BMW, insurer Geico, riding academy RawHyde Adventures (see related story) and equipment and apparel manufacturers Bell, Alpinestars, Galfer, Moose Racing, MotionPro and TCX.

The sponsors were attracted by the concentrated gathering of highly motivated consumers who, according to Bonnier research, are much more likely to buy bikes and gear following a rally event.

A “participant study” from Bonnier’s two 2016 rallies showed that 70% of event attendees were 35 to 54 years old, and 79% were male. Their median annual household income was $191,600. Bonnier said.

“We have a captive audience here,” said Troy Siahaan of Alpinestars, which hosted a booth displaying jackets, boots and other apparel. “This is a great opportunity to get them familiar with our product and get direct, immediate feedback.”

Honda brought multiple models to the rally, including some of its African Twin adventure bikes and its small-bore CRF250 Rally.

BMW had a variety of machines on hand, including its niche-leading R1200GSA adventure bike.

Charles Fleming / Los Angeles Times BMW and Honda offered motorcycle test rides at the China Peak location, while manufacturers Alpinestars, Bell, Galfer, MotionPro, TCX, Moose Racing and Rever brought gear and apparel. BMW and Honda offered motorcycle test rides at the China Peak location, while manufacturers Alpinestars, Bell, Galfer, MotionPro, TCX, Moose Racing and Rever brought gear and apparel. (Charles Fleming / Los Angeles Times)

Riders spent two days on self-guided tours of the surrounding mountains, in search of waypoints. Teams of riders were challenged to locate as many specified locations as possible, and collect photographic evidence of having been there to earn riding points — with higher points allotted for locations that were most distant from China Peak, or involving the most difficult terrain.

Gary Guagenti, 41, from Redondo Beach, learned about the rally from a recent Dirt Rider issue and signed up at once. He even went out and bought a second motorcycle so his son Chase, 16, could join him.

Guagenti said he was inspired, after several test rides in the mountains, to consider adding another machine to his stable.

“After this weekend I want to buy an adventure bike,” Guagenti said.

CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA

charles.fleming@latimes.com

@misterfleming