Ducati adds Desert Sled to its winning Scrambler lineup

Ducati introduced its Scrambler line of affordable, entry-level motorcycles in late 2014, marketing them as lifestyle vehicles and hoping to attract new riders to the otherwise pricey line of fine Italian machines.

It worked. Ducati sales rose sharply in the U.S. and Europe. During a visit to the Bologna, Italy, factory in July, I was told that as many as half of all Ducatis being built were Scramblers.

So it's logical that the company would be adding to its Scrambler stable. The Desert Sled is the sixth and newest member of the family, and to my eye the most appealing so far. (See our review of the Urban Enduro.)

Ducati originally exported Scramblers to the U.S. in the 1960s, when the term was specific to a lightweight street bike stripped down and modified for off-road racing.

The scene was dominated at that time by British bikes, made by Triumph, BSA and Matchless. The ones that raced in competitions such as the Mint 400 or the Barstow-to-Vegas off-road rally were known as "desert sleds.”

Eager to catch some of that era's retro cool, Ducati modeled its new Scamblers on the scramblers of yore, folding modern motorcycle technology — fuel injection, electric start, ABS — into old-school styling.

The Desert Sled is the most likely member of the Scrambler family to do what its ancestors did. More capable of off-road riding than its siblings, with ergonomics that enable adventures in the dirt without requiring aftermarket add-ons, it could probably tackle a little desert sledding without endangering or exhausting its rider.

The Desert Sled is powered by the same 803-cc air-cooled twin cylinder engine as the Classic, Icon, Full Throttle and Cafe Racer Scramblers. (The Sixty2 has a 400-cc engine.) It's fitted with the same excellent braking system, easy-pull clutch, and six-speed gear box — though I found neutral a little harder to locate than I did on the original Scrambler.

The twin engine revs up fast, and produces a fist full of throttle from very low RPMs. Like many other modern Ducati power plants, it also throws off a fair amount of engine heat.

But for that, it's a dream. It makes a reported 75 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque, delivered by a chain final drive to the rear wheel. I found it snappy off the line, not too buzzy in the handlebars, and as confident on the freeway as it was around town.

The Desert Sled differs from its brother Scramblers in marked ways — most of them quite visible.

It's fitted with gold rims, spoked wheels — 19 inches front, 17 inches rear — and wide Pirelli Scorpion Rally rubber. The aluminum handlebars have an old-fashioned cross-strut. The front fender rides high, giving the Sled an impression of even more front fork travel than the 7.9 inches it actually has.

The seat rides higher too -- at 33.9 inches, about 2.8 inches higher than the first Scrambler -- and the bike weighs 456 pounds, 40 pounds more than the Icon, Classic, Full Throttle and Cafe Racer model.

The ribbed seat is found only on the Desert Sled. So are the frame, which is beefier than on the other Scramblers, bigger front forks, and reinforced swing arm. The overall length is 60 millimeters greater than on the brother Scramblers. This model also features metal mesh protection on the headlight, and a bash plate too, for those dangerous desert ruts and rocks.

The handlebars ride higher than on the other Scramblers, which makes riding while standing up (essential for off-roading) much easier. The foot-peg rubbers pop out for off-road terrain too (essential for wet or muddy conditions).

The suspension adjusts easily with a screwdriver, which is included in a basic toolkit, wrapped in its own canvas package, stored underneath the seat.

On the road, the Sled corners well and feels well-geared for getting around town. It's flickable enough for speed through the twisties, and, but for the engine heat, is a good candidate for commuting.

Off-road, though I didn't have the opportunity to give it a proper desert thrashing, the combination of ergos, suspension and dual sport tires felt quite capable in sand and gravel fire roads and in and out of some narrow single tracks.

Not everything is perfect, and some elements seem to have design or convenience more in mind than rider comfort.

The Sled, at 456 pounds, is pretty heavy for a dirt bike. And it isn't as narrow amidships as it could be. Standing on the pegs or putting my feet down at red lights, I found myself knocking my legs against the rear shock mount on one side and the exhaust shield on the other.

The ABS and traction control can be switched off for off-roading, but that requires a complex series of toggles through the settings menu.

There’s no gear indicator on the simple, old-school instrument cluster. The anemic horn makes a sound like a child's toy. The turn signals are not self-cancelling -- and in fact are hard to turn off, requiring repeated stabs to disengage.

The wide tires, helpful in the rough stuff, make for heavy turning at slow speeds on the pavement. The absence of any windshield or fly screen, while stylistically correct, makes freeway riding a real blow-out.

There’s also no helmet lock, which like self-cancelling signals should be required on all bikes as an option — long on rider convenience, but low on manufacturer cost.

I don't know what that figure is, but the Desert Sled MSRP is $11,395. That's a lot for a dirt bike, but not a lot for a Ducati with these good looks and that kind of off-road capability.

It’s not up for a Dakar run, but anyone considering a stylish dual sport that’s ready for some moto camping should take a hard look at the Desert Sled.

