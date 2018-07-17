Elon Musk is at war with everyone from regulators to stock analysts to a Thai child rescuer

In late June, Musk engaged in a Twitter fight with a Colorado potter who noticed that Tesla was using as an icon on its vehicle operating system the image of a farting unicorn the artist had emblazoned on coffee mugs. When the potter’s daughter complained he hadn’t received permission or paid to use the image, Musk tweeted back that it would be lame of the family to file a lawsuit over the matter and that the potter should be happy with the attention he received. Musk stopped using the image.