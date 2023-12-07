Letters to the Editor: Elon Musk is complex, like everyone else. Stop trying to rigidly categorize him

Elon Musk participates in the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York on Nov. 29.

To the editor: It seems that Elon Musk cannot fit Jean Guerrero’s two-dimensional world, so she brands him a bully. (“Why Elon Musk, the bully, is seen by many, including liberals, as a hero,” Opinion, Dec. 4)

I believe complex persons can’t be summed up as either good or bad or bullies or non-bullies. Musk like everyone else is an enigma of contrasting experiences, beliefs and actions.

Imperfect people can’t possibly be summed up as racist or liberal or conservative or bullies or bullied. In regard to the latter two, Musk has been both.

The two-dimensional view seems to be the prevalent one in a polarizing environment. How about an opinion piece about Musk (or any controversial figure) that does justice to the complex and multidimensional characteristics of humans?

J. David Muñoz, Whittier

To the editor: “Hero” is the last word I would use to describe Musk. Aside from whether he is bigot or not, what I find scary about him is his influence on others.

What also scares me is his endeavor to occupy another planet. If he succeeds, people will just destroy another ecosystem, as is being done on Earth.

Human evolution has not moved beyond imperialism and constant wars. This is true whether the exploration of outer space is done by governments or egotistical billionaires.

Humankind still has the propensity for selfish enrichment.

Lynne Okon Scholnick, Long Beach