New York International Auto Show: Genesis' hydrogen fuel cell concept car

Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai Motor Co., is using the platform of the New York International Auto Show to showcase the GV80, a hydrogen fuel cell concept SUV.

Images for the new machine, which seem almost Photoshopped, depict an elegant, four-door SUV that looks like a pumped-up Genesis G80.

Genesis calls the GV80 “the brand’s first interpretation of a versatile luxury SUV,” combining a spacious, elegant interior with athletic capability. The result is a vehicle “skillfully designed to fulfill the needs and explore the escapes of the urban adventure,” the company said.

It was somewhat coy on the technology, and revealed little information on the drive train components.

But press materials suggest the GV80, unlike current fuel cell cars such as Toyota’s Mirai, Honda's Clarity or Hyundai’s own Tucson, is a plug-in variant, utilizing stored electric power in addition to on-board compressed hydrogen for its propulsion.

The New York International Auto Show’s press days begin this week. The show is open to the public from April 14-23 at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention Center.

