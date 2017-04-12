New York International Auto Show: Toyota returns to FJ Cruiser territory with the FT-4X

Toyota discontinued U.S. sales of the FJ Cruiser in 2014. Now it could be signalling a return to the sporty SUV category with the FT-4X concept vehicle.

Unveiled at the New York International Auto Show, the cute-ute is “a modern 4x4 toolbox for the most intrepid urbanites,” Toyota said in showing off the new car.

Spunky looking, and featuring odd features including a removable audio system, removable cabin lighting and a sleeping bag that rolls up and doubles as an arm rest, the two-door, four-wheel-drive crossover vehicle was designed in Toyota’s Newport Beach facility.

It’s meant to appeal to a group that Toyota calls “Casualcore” explorers and adventures, which appears to mean millennials who like going places but don’t like having to prep or plan much.

“Millennials are fond of the outdoors, but mostly operate indoors,” the FT-4X media materials read. “They enjoy venturing into new neighborhoods and national parks but hardly plan ahead.”

Toyota isn’t saying if or when the FT-4X might be available to buyers in the U.S., Japan or Europe. But the market for off-road-capable, four-wheel-drive adventure vehicles continues to draw buyers and drive sales at Subaru, Land Rover and elsewhere.

The New York International Auto Show’s media days begin this week. The show is open to the public April 14- 23 at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention Center.

charles.fleming@latimes.com

Twitter: @misterfleming