Takata air bag inflator ruptures during car repair, killing man

Another person has been killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator, but this death wasn't the result of a crash.

Honda said a man died in June 2016 in Hialeah, Fla., when an inflator ruptured while he was working inside a 2001 Honda Accord using a hammer.

Honda said the car's ignition switch was on, so the air bag would have been ready. But it's not clear what the man was doing or what set off the air bag. The automaker said police photos show that the metal inflator ruptured and shot out fragments.

Honda said it was recently made aware of the death. It would not release the man's name.

The death from the faulty inflator brings the U.S. total to 12 and the worldwide total to 17.

Takata Corp.'s air bag inflators can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The problem touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million air bag inflators. Worldwide, 100 million of the Takata inflators have been recalled.

The Japanese air bag maker filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S. last month, saying that was the only way it could keep on supplying replacements for faulty inflators.

The company's bankruptcy filings cleared the way for a $1.6-billion takeover of most of Takata's assets by rival Key Safety Systems, which is based in Detroit and owned by a Chinese company.