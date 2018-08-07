Elon Musk tweet: 'Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured'

Tesla Inc.'s shares leaped Tuesday after a tweet from Elon Musk’s Twitter account said the chief executive was considering taking the financially struggling automaker private and has secured funding to do so.
The tweet said only: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”
Tesla shares were up 5.3% at $359.99 around 10:30 a.m. Pacific time. Earlier it was up as much as 8.5%.
No additional details were provided. About half an hour after the initial tweet, Musk’s account replied to a tweet by Fox Business anchor Liz Claman, who said: “So I was watching @Tesla stock one minute and the market cap was at $60B and the next it was $62B on this @elonmusk 3pET possible buyer/buyers? At what price?”
The reply in full: “420.”
That number, which is associated with marijuana — combined with the abrupt nature of the announcement — prompted speculation about whether the announcement was serious and whether Musk’s Twitter account had been compromised.
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
The initial tweet came shortly after the Financial Times newspaper reported that Saudi Arabia has taken a significant stake in Tesla. Because the purchase was made on the open market, the investment wouldn’t produce new cash for the company.
Still, the investment — said to be 3% to 5% of outstanding shares — demonstrates Tesla’s continuing ability to attract new investment despite its woes.
The company burned through more than $1.5 billion in cash in the year’s first half, with $2.2 billion in cash remaining.
Musk said recently that the company’s cash flow will be enough to fund the company going forward, but some analysts doubt Tesla’s ability to post significant growth without new outside capital.
According to the Financial Times report, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought the shares sometime over the last several months, at a cost of around $1.7 billion.
The report said the state-run Public Investment Fund first approached Musk seeking to participate in a new issue of Tesla shares.
But Musk has said publicly he will not raise new equity or debt in 2018. The Saudi fund reportedly purchased the shares on the open market, which would have helped prop the stock price.
