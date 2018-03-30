Nissan 370Z is a sports car anachronism — a fast one

Years ago, my Z's engine gave out on the 405 while I was headed to the first day of an internship at the Daily Breeze newspaper. I coasted off the freeway and into a gas station — where I hitched a ride with a woman who told me that Jesus advised her to help strangers like me. But, she said, Jesus also told her she shouldn't be late to work, so I had to get out of her car a half-mile from the newspaper's office and run the rest of the way.