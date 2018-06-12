The blueprint for the disastrous AT&T-Time Warner deal was written years ago by the Comcast-NBC merger

That made it seem as though the Department of Justice’s decision to sue to block the deal was a manifestation of political animus. But it was a case of Trump taking the right stance for the wrong reason. As we wrote last November, forcing AT&T to sell CNN would be a positive step in averting all the ills that will emanate from the merger, but only a modest step. The companies should not have been allowed to combine at all. (AT&T had been hoping to introduce evidence of Trump’s interference at the trial of the federal lawsuit, but Leon refused to admit it.)