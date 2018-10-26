California's dairy farmers were struggling to regain profitability. Then came the trade wars

But when California dairy owners get together, prices are the No. 1 topic of discussion, Gioletti told me from behind the wheel of his black truck as we tooled around his 800-acre spread (an additional 1,200 acres nearby are farmed for feed). We passed tin-roofed enclosures for his 2,300 Holstein milk cows and for 3,000 heifers (young cows that have not yet calved and thus aren’t yet producing milk), and rows of stalls for calves. At one end of the farm supplies of silage were stored in rows of white plastic sleeves resembling immense, fat caterpillars.