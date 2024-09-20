Advertisement
Business

Insurance commissioner prohibits policy cancellations for fire victims

Tattered American flag still hangs on Lake Elsinore property where a home and vintage cars were destroyed by Airport fire.
A tattered American flag still hangs Sept. 11 on a Lake Elsinore property where a home and vintage cars were destroyed by the Airport fire.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurence DarmientoStaff Writer 
Share via

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has barred insurance companies from canceling residential coverage of some 750,000 policyholders affected by the Airport, Bridge and Line fires.

The order issued Thursday protects residents within the fire zones or adjoining ZIP Codes from insurance non-renewals or cancellations for one year from the date of emergency declarations Gov. Gavin Newsom issued earlier this month.

“Wildfire survivors should not have to worry about insurance while they are recovering,” said Lara, in a written statement.

Advertisement
Sheri Marchetti-Perrault and James Benton embrace as they sift through the remains of their home.

Business

California’s home insurance crisis: What went wrong, how it can be fixed and what owners can do

Major insurers have pulled back from California’s homeowners market, citing wildfires, inflation and other challenges. But there are steps at-risk homeowners can take now to secure coverage and at lower prices.

March 29, 2024

The fires in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, which began this month and have yet to be fully contained, have burned more than 100,000 acres and destroyed more than 100 homes.

In August, Lara issued a similar bulletin shielding more than 185,000 policyholders affected by the Park, Borel, and Gold Complex fires in Kern County and northern California. The bulletins protect homeowners whether or not they have suffered a loss.

Consumers can go to the Department of Insurance website to see if their ZIP Code is included in a moratorium.

Advertisement

The department is deploying staff to the areas to assist survivors in filing claims. Consumers should contact the department at 800-927-4357 or via chat or email at insurance.ca.gov if they believe their insurer is violating the law.

Lara authored the 2018 legislation that established authority for the moratoriums.

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, right, talks with homeowner Bruce Breslau following a legislative oversight hearing held by the state insurance commissioner at LA City Hall. Breslau testified that his homeowner association is enduring massive rate hikes after Lara addressed the committee updating his plans for reform. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Business

Insurance commissioner defends homeowners plan blasted by consumer group

A plan to resolve the state’s homeowners insurance crisis was blasted by an L.A. consumer group but defended by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

Sept. 17, 2024

The commissioner’s action comes as he seeks to enact his Sustainable Insurance Strategy, a package of executive actions intended to stabilize the California insurance market amid the growing number of wildfires, which have been attributed to climate change.

The fires have caused insurers to withdraw from the market, forcing many homeowners in communities with high wildfire risks into the state Fair Plan, an insurer of last resort that offers policies with fewer benefits than full insurance.

Advertisement

Lara’s reforms have been controversial, with a leading consumer group saying they include giveaways to the insurance industry, which he disputes.

More to Read

Business
Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers finance, insurance, aerospace and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Previously he had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement