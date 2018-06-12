Is junk science adding to the mystery of the Havana embassy attacks?

What should we make of the Penn study, then? Some of its limitations were acknowledged by the authors: of the 21 subjects, only six completed the entire battery of cognition and neurological tests in Penn’s array; the testing took place as long as 11 months after the supposed exposures, and no baseline data were available for the subjects to indicate if they had pre-existing conditions. There’s no known link to the sorts of sounds the subjects say they heard, and the symptoms they reported. The symptoms were generally subjective and self-described and the researchers weren’t “blinded” — that is, they knew what they were looking for.