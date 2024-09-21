High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
• Erick Stubbs, Bell: Rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South East, pushing him past 1,000 yards rushing in five games.
• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes in a win over Saugus.
• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 282 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Arleta.
• Derrick Jackson, Narbonne: The freshman rushed for 152 yards in a win over Cathedral.
• Karson Cox, Oak Hills: Rushed for 119 yards in 11 carries and scored three touchdowns in a win over St. Bonaventure, giving him 16 touchdowns in five games.
• Keyonn Chatman, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in a win over Bishop Amat.
• Isaac Galindo, Los Amigos: Rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Nogales.
• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns in an upset win over Santa Margarita.
PASSING
• Ashton Pannell, Loyola: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a win over St. Francis.
• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Reseda.
• Marcus Jeronymo, San Pedro: Passed for four touchdowns in a win over Eagle Rock.
• Cameron Pooley, Chaminade: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Arizona Saguero.
• Joe Bell, La Canada: Passed for two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns to help La Cañada (5-0) defeat Maranatha.
RECEIVING
• Parker Maxwell, Hart: Caught seven passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in a win over Golden Valley.
• Quentin Hale, Cathedral: The sophomore caught 10 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Narbonne.
DEFENSE
• Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian: Recorded three sacks and blocked a conversion kick in a win over Gardena Serra.
• Steven Perez, Banning: Came up with a game-saving interception and scored two touchdowns in a win over Palos Verdes.
• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.
• James Dowd, South Pasadena: Had two sacks and nine tackles in a win over Alhambra.
• Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco: The sophomore safety made his fifth interception of the season and contributed multiple tackles in a win over Pittsburg.
• Tristan Phillips, Ventura: Had 10 tackles in a win over Dos Pueblos.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Colin Childers, Capistrano Valley: Kicked a game-winning, 40-yard field goal with 16 seconds left against Foothill.
• Will Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Averaged 49.5 yards a punt and was two of two on field goals in a win over Westlake.
• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: The junior receiver blocked two punts and caught two touchdowns in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.
• Logan Christensen, JSerra: Had 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown in a win over Damien.
