High school football top performers in the Southland

Freshman running back Derrick Jackson of Narbonne rushed for 152 yards in win over Cathedral.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Erick Stubbs, Bell: Rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South East, pushing him past 1,000 yards rushing in five games.

• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes in a win over Saugus.

• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 282 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Arleta.

• Derrick Jackson, Narbonne: The freshman rushed for 152 yards in a win over Cathedral.

@KarsonCox33 picked up TD's 14, 15 and 16 in a 45-24 win over St. Bonaventure. pic.twitter.com/Y83u2BBs5C — Oak Hills Football (@OakHillsFootba1) September 21, 2024

• Karson Cox, Oak Hills: Rushed for 119 yards in 11 carries and scored three touchdowns in a win over St. Bonaventure, giving him 16 touchdowns in five games.

• Keyonn Chatman, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in a win over Bishop Amat.

• Isaac Galindo, Los Amigos: Rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Nogales.

• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns in an upset win over Santa Margarita.

PASSING

• Ashton Pannell, Loyola: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a win over St. Francis.

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Reseda.

• Marcus Jeronymo, San Pedro: Passed for four touchdowns in a win over Eagle Rock.

• Cameron Pooley, Chaminade: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Arizona Saguero.

• Joe Bell, La Canada: Passed for two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns to help La Cañada (5-0) defeat Maranatha.

RECEIVING

• Parker Maxwell, Hart: Caught seven passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in a win over Golden Valley.

Jaden Jefferson to Quentin Hale. The sophomore phenoms. Cathedral takes 17-14 lead over Narbonne. pic.twitter.com/vQmCCRMQib — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 21, 2024

• Quentin Hale, Cathedral: The sophomore caught 10 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Narbonne.

DEFENSE

There’s a Peko sighting. And dance. pic.twitter.com/ynt1iGzu09 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2024

• Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian: Recorded three sacks and blocked a conversion kick in a win over Gardena Serra.

• Steven Perez, Banning: Came up with a game-saving interception and scored two touchdowns in a win over Palos Verdes.

• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

• James Dowd, South Pasadena: Had two sacks and nine tackles in a win over Alhambra.

• Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco: The sophomore safety made his fifth interception of the season and contributed multiple tackles in a win over Pittsburg.

• Tristan Phillips, Ventura: Had 10 tackles in a win over Dos Pueblos.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Colin Childers, Capistrano Valley: Kicked a game-winning, 40-yard field goal with 16 seconds left against Foothill.

• Will Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Averaged 49.5 yards a punt and was two of two on field goals in a win over Westlake.

• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: The junior receiver blocked two punts and caught two touchdowns in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

• Logan Christensen, JSerra: Had 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown in a win over Damien.

