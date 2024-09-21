Advertisement
High school football top performers in the Southland

Narbonne freshman running back Derrick Jackson on the field.
Freshman running back Derrick Jackson of Narbonne rushed for 152 yards in win over Cathedral.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Erick Stubbs, Bell: Rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South East, pushing him past 1,000 yards rushing in five games.

• Brian Bonner, Valencia: Ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes in a win over Saugus.

• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Rushed for 282 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Arleta.

• Derrick Jackson, Narbonne: The freshman rushed for 152 yards in a win over Cathedral.

• Karson Cox, Oak Hills: Rushed for 119 yards in 11 carries and scored three touchdowns in a win over St. Bonaventure, giving him 16 touchdowns in five games.

• Keyonn Chatman, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown in a win over Bishop Amat.

• Isaac Galindo, Los Amigos: Rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Nogales.

• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns in an upset win over Santa Margarita.

PASSING

• Ashton Pannell, Loyola: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a win over St. Francis.

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Reseda.

• Marcus Jeronymo, San Pedro: Passed for four touchdowns in a win over Eagle Rock.

• Cameron Pooley, Chaminade: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Arizona Saguero.

• Joe Bell, La Canada: Passed for two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns to help La Cañada (5-0) defeat Maranatha.

RECEIVING

• Parker Maxwell, Hart: Caught seven passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in a win over Golden Valley.

• Quentin Hale, Cathedral: The sophomore caught 10 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Narbonne.

DEFENSE

• Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian: Recorded three sacks and blocked a conversion kick in a win over Gardena Serra.

• Steven Perez, Banning: Came up with a game-saving interception and scored two touchdowns in a win over Palos Verdes.

• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Had two sacks in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

• James Dowd, South Pasadena: Had two sacks and nine tackles in a win over Alhambra.

• Isala Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco: The sophomore safety made his fifth interception of the season and contributed multiple tackles in a win over Pittsburg.

• Tristan Phillips, Ventura: Had 10 tackles in a win over Dos Pueblos.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Colin Childers, Capistrano Valley: Kicked a game-winning, 40-yard field goal with 16 seconds left against Foothill.

• Will Weisberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Averaged 49.5 yards a punt and was two of two on field goals in a win over Westlake.

• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: The junior receiver blocked two punts and caught two touchdowns in a win over Chandler (Ariz.) Basha.

• Logan Christensen, JSerra: Had 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown in a win over Damien.

