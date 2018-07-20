Merck joins the parade of Big Pharma companies offering Trump bogus cuts in drug prices

Let’s open up Merck’s announcement to find the pretense. First, Zepatier. This product has been an also-ran in the shrinking market for hepatitis C cures, badly trailing Gilead Sciences’ Harvoni and Sovaldi even though its list price of about $54,000 is almost half their list price. But the Gilead products have been heavily discounted, in part to meet the competition from Merck and AbbVie, the maker of another hepatitis C drug, and in part because these formulations are so effective as cures that the available patient pool is falling fast.