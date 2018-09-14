How a stem cell clinic lured patients with unsupported claims of treatment 'success'

Alexander was aware of the practice, Perricone said, and allowed it to continue. Asked by a plaintiff’s lawyer if there was any scientific basis to make the claim, he answered, “There is none.” Alexander, in her deposition, said that she was unaware of any instructions addressing how patient representatives should respond if they were asked for the clinic’s success rate. Perricone, who is now an executive at a Chicago-area stem cell treatment center, declined to comment on his deposition. According to information posted on the government website clinicaltrials.gov, StemGenex studies of the “quality of life” of its customers with multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s began in mid-2014 and won’t be complete until mid-2019.