Touting Facebook's 'idealism,' Zuckerberg displays the smooth evasions of a tobacco executive

By the way, it's far from clear that "Facebook broke no laws." The Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into whether the company violated a 2011 consent order requiring that it "address privacy risks associated with the development and management of new and existing products and services, and to protect the privacy and confidentiality of consumers' information." If the FTC concludes that Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica or anyone else to extract and exploit confidential information from its users, the onus may well be on Facebook.