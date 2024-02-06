Letters to the Editor: Facebook has blood on its hands? Tell that to gunmakers, Republicans

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg turns to address the audience during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Jan. 31.

To the editor: Maybe Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook parent Meta, does have blood on his hands, and perhaps the way social media companies are designed and operated does make them dangerous products. I don’t know. (“Meta, TikTok and other social media CEOs testify in heated Senate hearing on child exploitation,” Feb. 1)

But I wonder if Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has ever leveled those charges at — or if Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) ever pushed for an apology from — the CEOs of the companies that manufacture and sell assault rifles and enhanced handguns.

After all, if one can reach such conclusions about a product not actually created for the sole purpose of killing things, one should be able to reach the same conclusion about products that are.

Gina Natoli, Hacienda Heights

To the editor: I was amazed and saddened regarding the large number of concerned and grieving parents who appeared at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on social media.

A large part of the problem, in my observation, is a lack of parental control. There are a variety of monitoring tools available.

Back in the day, I sent my kids out to play with no worries; they just had to be home by dinner time.

It’s a new day, parents. Lions and tigers are waiting for your kids online, and you need to be more observant.

Barbara Doss, Hawthorne

To the editor: Another committee hearing, and what has Congress done since it first questioned Zuckerberg in 2018? Nothing.

It’s the same old grandstanding and screaming by certain senators, who then run to their social media sites to tell their constituents, “Look what I did!”

It would be more substantial if experts questioned the social media CEOS and then had policy solutions to discuss. But in reality, it just seems like more of nothing.

Melinda Larsen, Westlake Village