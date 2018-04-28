Rose Marie documentary 'Wait for Your Laugh' heading to television

"Wait for Your Laugh," the 2017 documentary depicting the nine-decade career of comic actress Rose Marie, is making its video debut on the platform where the public loved her most — free television.
Decades Network, the multicast network that specializes in classic and historic TV programming of all genres, has acquired the film and will show it in prime time on May 1 at 8 p.m., with an encore on May 18. Decades is shown on TV in Los Angeles via KCBS' sub-channel 2.2, and is carried on many cable and satellite systems.
Decades, the home of such vintage TV staples as "Laugh-In," "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Dick Cavett Show," rarely acquires new programming. Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting, which operates the channel, said he made an exception for "Wait for Your Laugh" because of Rose Marie's familiarity and importance to its vintage-TV-loving, baby-boomer audience.
"Rose Marie's story is really the story of modern show business in America," said Sabin. "The film fits so well with our mission to remember pop culture touch points from across the decades."
Rose Marie is best known for her role as Sally Rogers, the wisecracking comedy writer on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She also spent years as the center square on the long-running daytime and syndicated game show "Hollywood Squares."
"Wait for Your Laugh" goes back to the very start of Rose Marie's career as a child performer in vaudeville, where she became a favorite of organized crime figures including Al Capone and Bugsy Siegel. She went on to star on Broadway, in nightclubs and movies before she became a fixture on prime-time television.
"Wait for Your Laughs" features interviews with many of the surviving stars who worked with Rose Marie, including Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke and Peter Marshall. The film, directed by Jason Wise, also features behind-the-scenes color footage from the "Dick Van Dyke Show" set and other programs in which Rose Marie appeared.
Rose Marie died on Dec. 28 at 94 after doing several months of publicity for the film. The buildup to the project led to a mini-renaissance for her popularity as she amassed a large Twitter following. At the height of the #MeToo movement, she weighed in on social media about being sexually harassed during her long career.
