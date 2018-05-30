ABC boss Ben Sherwood on 'Roseanne' decision: 'It came down to doing what’s right'

ABC’s decision to cancel its top-rated show “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet was about “doing what’s right,” Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood told staff on Wednesday.
Sherwood addressed the fallout a day after Barr made a series of outlandish statements on Twitter, including one that referred to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes" film franchise.
“Much has been said and written about yesterday’s decision to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ show,” Sherwood wrote in a memo to staff. “In the end, it came down to doing what’s right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance and civility.”
Sherwood’s note echoed an earlier statement by Disney Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger, who on Tuesday said on Twitter that there was “only one right thing to do” in the situation. Barr has long been a political lightning rod and is known for using her social media presence to promote conspiracy theories.
Iger’s tweet followed the brief and forceful announcement from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey that the network had decided to end the show, which called Barr’s remark “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
However, Sherwood’s email recognized the effect of the decision on the hundreds of people who worked on the “Roseanne” reboot, which delivered a major ratings boost for ABC when it premiered in March and quickly drew support and criticism for Barr’s depiction of an ardent Trump supporter.
“Not enough ... has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season,” Sherwood said. “We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”