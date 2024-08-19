‘ABC World News Tonight’ veteran Almin Karamehmedovic is the new president of ABC News

Almin Karamehmedovic, the longtime executive producer of “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir,” is the new president of ABC News, where he will be facing pressure to improve the division’s financial performance.

Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, announced the appointment Monday. Karamehmedovic will oversee day-to-day operations at the division and report to OConnell.

Karamehmedovic‘s portfolio will include “World News Tonight With David Muir,” the most-watched evening newscast on television, “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “20/20” and “Nightline.” He will also oversee the streaming news service ABC News Live, the division’s production studio and special events coverage.

Karamehmedovic succeeds Kim Godwin, who left the network after a three-year stint. His selection is widely considered a surprise, as ABC News insiders expected a new boss with experience at the division’s biggest revenue generator, “Good Morning America.”

Godwin came to ABC News from CBS with a mandate to change the culture at the news division after the exit of a top executive who made what the company called “racially insensitive comments” about the network’s Black talent. She also oversaw significant cost-cutting that led to the exits of many longtime executives at the network.

Ratings of “Good Morning America” started to slip under Godwin’s watch, but all of the broadcast networks are losing viewers as younger consumers look to online sources for their news and video content.

The same challenge faces Karamehmedovic, who will probably be asked to reduce costs at the network’s news division. Widespread layoffs are expected in the coming months as Disney, like all media companies, tries to make its news operation more cost efficient as audience levels decline.

Karamehmedovic has been in charge of “World News Tonight” since 2014 and has close ties to its anchor, David Muir. He joined ABC News in 1998 as a freelance editor working out of London. As a producer for the network, he covered war-torn areas of the Middle East and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Before joining “World News,” Karamehmedovic was executive producer of “Nightline,” which he joined as a producer in 2008.

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them,” OConnell said in a statement.

