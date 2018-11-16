Court restores CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's White House press credential

Acosta’s press credential was revoked by the White House on Nov. 7 after a testy exchange with President Trump at a White House news conference. At one point, Acosta refused to relinquish the microphone to a White House aide who tried to retrieve it from him. It was the latest in a series of public confrontations between Acosta and Trump, who has repeatedly characterized CNN’s critical coverage of him as “fake news” since the 2016 presidential campaign.