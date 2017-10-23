Amazon Studios parts ways with scripted series executive Joe Lewis

Less than a week after Roy Price resigned as the head of Amazon Studios following an accusation that he sexually harassed a producer of one of his shows, another executive at the fledgling studio has left the company.

Joe Lewis, who headed Amazon Studios’ scripted series, has exited and will be succeeded by a woman. Sharon Tal Yguado will take over Lewis’ role in overseeing all scripted series, reporting to interim studio head Albert Cheng, said a person close to the studio who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Tal Yguado joined Amazon Studios in January as head of event series after a career at Fox Networks Group and Fox International Studios.

The circumstances surrounding Lewis’ departure remain unclear. But his departure comes after the Wall Street Journal ran a report earlier this month stating that Lewis pressured producers of the Amazon series “The Tick” to cast his girlfriend in a role.

Lewis headed Amazon’s comedy programming — which has released shows including “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle” — and then later oversaw dramatic series as well. Variety first reported his departure on Monday.

Amazon Studios, which is based in Santa Monica, has been reeling since Price’s resignation on Oct. 17 following a sexual harassment allegation by Isa Hackett, an executive producer on the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle.”

The studio’s TV programming division has also had a rough time in recent months. Amazon came up empty-handed at the most recent Emmy Awards, which was dominated by competitor Hulu. Amazon has also canceled it ambitious dramas “The Last Tycoon” and “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT