Apple signs deal with A24 for multiple films

Apple has signed a multiyear agreement with New York-based studio A24 for several films, according to people familiar with the deal.
The agreement reflects Apple’s growing ambitions to bring original scripted content to its customers.
The Cupertino, Calif., iPhone maker has signed several high-profile production deals, including a morning show drama starring Steve Carell and a series inspired by the life of NBA player Kevin Durant.
Launched in 2012, A24 is known for its original, artistic films, including the coming-of-age film “Moonlight,” which won an Academy Award for best picture.
The shows will be part of Apple’s new subscription TV service, the Information reported, citing unnamed sources.
Apple’s foray into video follows other tech companies like Netflix and Amazon that are aggressively spending on original scripted series and films.
On Wednesday, Amazon Studios announced that horror film maker Jason Blum’s television company will produce eight thriller or darkly themed movies for the streaming platform.
Companies like Apple are building up a base of subscribers to their services as other aspects of their businesses mature.