'A Wrinkle in Time' director Ava DuVernay underscores the importance of hiring diverse interns

I loved it and hope I can do it again. It made a tangible difference in the mood and tenor. The set people got to go home to their families at night. I can't tell you what that means when you're working so hard and get to sleep in your own bed. People often have to go away to do their jobs, so it was beautiful because the movie is about family and light. But also, it gave us this beautiful terrain. I'm from Compton. There are some parts of the state I had never experienced and it was fantastic to get the opportunity.