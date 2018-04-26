'Avengers: Infinity War' to kick off summer season with a bang

Disney would not give a prediction for "Infinity War's" overseas box office sales, but all indications are that it will be popular globally when it opens in key markets including South Korea, Britain and Spain this weekend. If it does as well as 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — the second "Avengers" movie — it could gross as much as $250 million internationally in its opening. It launches in China, the world's second-largest box-office market, on May 11.