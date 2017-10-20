Film agency APA investigating claim that Hollywood agent sexually assaulted young actor

The Los Angeles-based talent agency APA said Thursday it was investigating an allegation that one of its agents sexually assaulted a young actor a decade ago.

Blaise Godbe Lipman, now a filmmaker, made the allegations in a Facebook post Monday. In the post and in a later interview with The Times, Lipman said that when he was 17 or 18 years old — he could not remember which — Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham “fed” him alcohol and then sexually assaulted him.

The agency said in a statement Thursday that “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter.” Grasham did not respond to a request for comment.

Lipman, now 28, said that when the incident occurred, he was a young actor new to Hollywood, and that Grasham took him to lunch under the pretense of having APA represent him. Lipman, who has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Weeds” and “Hawaii Five-O,” said Grasham ordered him alcohol over the actor’s protestations that he wasn’t old enough to drink legally. The agent then brought him to his home and sexually assaulted him, Lipman said.

Lipman said that after the incident, Grasham made harassing phone calls to the actor and spread mistruths about him in an effort to hurt his career.

Lipman was inspired to speak out as part of the “#metoo” campaign in which social media users have aired their experiences with sexual harassment in response to the unfolding scandal surrounding disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. More than 40 women have complained that the co-founder of the Weinstein Co. sexually harassed or assaulted them over two decades.

“I was young and desperately wanted acceptance within my industry,” Lipman wrote on Facebook. “His threats felt very real. Although my initial reaction yesterday and today was to not make this about me, there’s no better time.”

In the post, Lipman noted the many child actors among Grasham’s clients. “I find it incredibly difficult to believe they do not know of his predatory behavior,” Lipman said of APA.

Film information site IMDB listed 58 clients under Grasham as of Thursday evening, including 14-year-old Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” and “It” fame.

