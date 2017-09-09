Fired Fox News host Eric Bolling's son is found dead in Boulder, Colo.

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News Channel host Eric Bolling was found dead Friday afternoon, the same day it was announced that his father was parting ways with the network.

Bolling confirmed the news of the death of his only child, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., on his Twitter account.

“Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated,” he wrote.

Fox News also issued a statement: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Boulder police had no information beyond a statement that they are investigating an “unattended death” that occurred in the 900 block of 28th Street in the city. The body was discovered Friday afternoon, police said.

According to several reports, Bolling Jr. was a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

On Friday, Fox News announced the elder Bolling was leaving the network after an internal investigation into allegations that he had used his cellphone to send pictures of male genitalia to female colleagues.

The host of “Fox News Specialists” had been off the air since Aug. 5. He had been with Fox News since 2007 after a career as a commodities trader, first on Fox Business Network and eventually as part of the “The Five” on Fox News Channel.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>>

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio