Former New Regency CEO Brad Weston launches new production company with Entertainment One and Universal

Brad Weston, who ran movie New Regency as it produced “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” has announced his new production company — Makeready.

Weston, who left New Regency about a year ago, said Wednesday he has formed a new film and TV venture with funding from Canadian firm Entertainment One and a distribution deal with Universal Pictures. Financial details were not disclosed.

Based in Culver City, the new company plans to release two films a year starting in 2018. Universal will release the movies throughout most of the world, including in the United States. Entertainment One will handle distribution in countries including Canada, Britain, Australia and Spain. Makeready also plans to make high-end shows aimed for premium cable channels and streaming services.

Weston, 52, has not announced his first movie with Makeready, but several television projects are in the works, including a series called “Saigon,” produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way shingle. Pam Abdy, the former New Regency production chief who has joined Weston’s firm, picked up “They Can’t Kill Us All,” a book about the Black Lives Matter movement, to turn into a limited series.

Weston served as president and chief executive of New Regency for five years until he stepped down last year to start his own company. He has spent the intervening months carefully plotting his next move in the entertainment industry, which has become increasingly challenging because of stagnant theater attendance.

During his tenure at New Regency, the firm founded by Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan, the company worked with prestigious directors and made movies including “The Big Short” and “The Revenant,” which were both nominated for best picture Oscars. New Regency’s “Birdman” won four Oscars, including the top prize, in 2015. Weston said his new company will take a similar filmmaker-driven approach to the business.

“At Regency, our mandate was to work with great directors whose films should be made independently but also warranted worldwide studio distribution,” Weston said in a statement. “That proved to work out really well, and so with Makeready, it will be that same approach applied to film, television, and digital content.”

Before joining New Regency, he served as Paramount Pictures' production president until 2009 under the studio’s then-chairman and CEO Brad Grey, who died unexpectedly this week.

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder