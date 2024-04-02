Former MGM film executive Jonathan Glickman named CEO of Miramax

Former MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman has been named chief executive of Miramax.

Glickman most recently was chief executive of independent film and TV production company Panoramic Media, which he founded in 2020. There, he produced the film “Creed 3” for Amazon MGM Studios and executive produced the popular Netflix series “Wednesday.”

He served as MGM’s Motion Picture Group chief for more than eight years, and revived the Rocky franchise with “Creed” and “Creed 2,” in addition to overseeing multiple James Bond films.

Miramax will acquire “certain film, television and other projects” of Panoramic Media, according to a statement from the studio, though it did not specific which ones. Under Glickman, Miramax is expected to capitalize on its intellectual property, as well as produce original content.

Founded in 1979 by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein, Miramax dominated the ‘90s and ’00s market for indie films with such critically acclaimed hits as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love.” Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Media Group acquired the studio in 2016, and Paramount Global (then known as ViacomCBS) purchased a 49% stake in the company in 2019.

“I cannot wait to join Miramax’s dedicated team, alongside my partners at beIN and Paramount Global, and continue this company’s tradition of creating unforgettable stories for film, TV and beyond,” Glickman said in a statement. “With its world-renowned library and the united desire from its shareholders to produce IP-based as well as original projects, Miramax is uniquely placed to be the leading independent film and television studio for the years to come.”

Beyond the emphasis on IP and original content, Miramax co-owner beIN Media Group also plans to extend the studio’s reach around the globe with “local story-telling and production outside of Hollywood, across movies and series,” beIN chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, said in a statement.

Glickman replaces Bill Block, who was ousted from his role as Miramax chief in October after a six-year tenure.

Though far less powerful than it was in its heyday, Miramax has had a hand in some wins in recent years under Block, including the most recent “Halloween” trilogy with Blumhouse and Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” which was released by Focus Features and was nominated for five Oscars, winning one (Da’vine Joy Randolph, supporting actress).