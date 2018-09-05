CBS and Shari Redstone in talks that could lead to CEO Moonves' departure

CBS Corp. board members and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone have been engaged in on-again, off-again settlement talks in recent weeks to resolve a nasty legal dispute, which is expected to pave the way for the departure of longtime Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, according to several knowledgeable people.
The settlement would resolve a lawsuit filed in May over who controls CBS. It would also hand a major victory to Redstone, who has been agitating for change at the top of CBS, and mark a stunning reversal of fortune for one of Hollywood’s most prominent and successful executives. Moonves has run the media company since 2006.
Under discussion is how large a severance package Moonves would receive — a payout could be in excess of $200 million — and whether he would segue into a producer role, two people familiar with the talks said.
The discussions, however, have been complicated by allegations contained in a New Yorker article in late July that Moonves made unwanted sexual advances toward several women decades ago. After that report, CBS hired two high-profile female attorneys to investigate the allegations and complaints about CBS’ workplace culture.
No deal has been reached, and the talks appear to be at a delicate phase, with CBS’ board divided over how any settlement would be structured, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Redstone has been pushing for several board members, including Moonves, to step down as part of the settlement, these people said.
CBS and a representative for Redstone declined to comment this week.
Redstone and CBS’ independent board members have been at odds since May, when the board took the extraordinary step of filing a lawsuit in Delaware to strip the Redstone family of its voting control.
That case was headed for an October trial, which has given urgency to the settlement discussions. Any settlement would probably provide a dramatic overhaul of CBS’ board by installing new directors who are expected to be aligned with Redstone.
The Redstone family, through its investment firm, National Amusements Inc., controls nearly 80% of the voting stock of both CBS and Viacom Inc.
Hollywood website Deadline first reported on the settlement talks between CBS and Redstone.