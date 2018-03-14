CNN is moving Chris Cuomo to prime time

CNN morning co-anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime time.
The cable network announced Wednesday that Cuomo will take over the 9 p.m. Eastern hour starting in the spring. Anderson Cooper's program, "AC360," which usually airs from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern, will be cut back to an hour.
The new show "Cuomo Prime Time" will go head-to-head against the two highest-rated programs on cable news — MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" and Fox News Channel's "Hannity."
CNN, which typically runs third in the time period against that competition, tested out Cuomo in the hour in January and saw a lift in ratings.
CNN said in a statement that the program "will feature Cuomo's signature in-depth one-on-one interviews that test politicians and newsmakers on their positions, as well as analyses of news of the day and the latest breaking news.
Cuomo, 47, has been co-anchor of CNN's "New Day" since 2013, when he joined the network after a long run at ABC News that included stints on "Good Morning America" and the newsmagazine "20/20."
John Berman will replace Cuomo on the program, joining co-anchor Alyson Camerota.
