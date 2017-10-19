'Loud House' showrunner Chris Savino fired by Nickelodeon after sexual harassment allegations

Chris Savino, the creator of the Nickelodeon cartoon “The Loud House,” has been fired by the network after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Savino is the latest Hollywood figure to lose his job over sexual harassment accusations in the wake of the widening scandal that has consumed the entertainment industry following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon,” a spokeswoman for the Viacom-owned kids network said Thursday in a statement. “We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”

Nickelodeon had previously suspended Savino, 46, after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against the producer. The website Cartoon Brew, which covers the animation industry, reported that as many as 12 women have come forward with allegations against Savino.

Among those is "BoJack Horseman" director Anne Walker Farrell, who wrote on Twitter that she was harassed by Savino when she was 20 years old.

“’The Loud House,’ which is currently in its second season, will continue to air on Nickelodeon and be in production. Season three is scheduled to premiere in early 2018,” the spokeswoman said.

As the fallout from Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse scandal continues, 217 women -- and gender-nonconforming people -- in the animation industry signed an open letter to more than a dozen studios demanding an end to sexism and sexual harassment in their field.

"In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many of the women who work in animation have begun discussing more openly issues that we have dealt with quietly throughout our careers," the letter begins.

"As we came together to share our stories of sexism, sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault, we were struck by the pervasiveness of the problem.

"We resolve to do everything we can to prevent anyone else from being victimized. We are united in our mission to wipe out sexual harassment in the animation industry, and we will no longer be silent," the letter concludes.

The document, obtained by the Times, was sent Thursday to executives at major animation studios that include Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks and Sony..

Among the more than 200 names who signed the letter is Rebecca Sugar, creator of Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe"; Fox's "Bob's Burgers" writer and producer Wendy Molyneaux; and contributors to multiple animated projects such as "BoJack Horseman," "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Adventure Time," among others. (Farrell was among those who signed the open letter.)

“Shakespeare in Love” producer Harvey Weinstein was ousted from his own company Oct. 8 after the New York Times reported he had privately made eight settlements with women over alleged sexual harassment. He is also the subject of multiple criminal investigations into alleged acts of rape and forcible sex, including one new case in Los Angeles.

This week, Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned following sexual harassment allegations against him.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder