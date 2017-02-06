DGA names Russell Hollander as national executive director

The Directors Guild of America has picked from within its own ranks a new national executive director to succeed Jay Roth, who is set to step down in May after more than two decades leading the union.
Russell Hollander, who has worked at the DGA for 16 years, was unanimously voted to head the organization in a board vote that took place Sunday, the union said. Hollander has held a handful of different executive positions at the guild, including leading its New York office.
Hollander came to Los Angeles early last year to help spearhead the union’s national and international negotiations. Before joining the DGA in 2001, he was a partner at the labor law firm Cohen, Weiss and Simon.
In 2015, Hollander received a salary of $347,976 in his role as the DGA’s associate national executive director, according to the guild’s most recent filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.
DGA president Paris Barclay said in a statement on Monday that Hollander “brings the necessary combination of strategic thinking, negotiating prowess, labor law expertise, and appreciation of our craft to build upon the DGA’s strong foundation under Jay, well into the future.”
The DGA has more than 16,000 members worldwide. The union said membership grew 65% during Roth’s tenure.
Following his retirement in May, Roth will take on the title of senior advisor at the guild.