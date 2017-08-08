Disney is ending its distribution agreement with Netflix, will launch a stand-alone platform

Walt Disney Co. is ending its distribution agreement with Netflix for new releases in one of the boldest moves a traditional studio has taken against the leading digital platform.

The Burbank company instead will launch a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019. The decision represents a major shift in strategy for Disney, which for years has worked with Netflix to distribute its content — including hit films and original television shows.

Disney said Tuesday that it would end the Netflix distribution agreement beginning with the 2019 calendar year theatrical slate.

Disney also is paying $1.58 billion for a 42% stake in Bamtech, the streaming video company that is developing a stand-alone streaming service for ESPN. The service will debut in early 2018. Disney already owned a piece of Bamtech: It had acquired a 33% stake in the company, which was created by Major League Baseball, in August 2016.

Disney did not disclose the fate of other programming that Netflix carries on its platform; however, original television shows such as Marvel Studios’ “Jessica Jones” would not be removed from the service as part of the pullback, according to the company.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes as major studios and networks have expressed growing concern over the rising clout of Los Gatos-based Netflix, which has siphoned viewers from linear television, changed consumers’ viewing habits and threatened the traditional business model. Shares of Netflix lost more than 3.5% at one point in after-hours trading on Tuesday. In regular trading, the stock had dropped more than 1.5% to close at $178.36.

“U.S. Netflix members will have access to Disney films on the service through the end of 2019, including all new films that are shown theatrically through the end of 2018," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to do business with the Walt Disney Co. globally on many fronts, including our ongoing relationship with Marvel TV.”

Disney shares closed up about a half-percent to $106.98 on Tuesday. But the stock dropped more than 3% after the closing bell, too.

Also on Tuesday, Disney reported a third-quarter profit of $2.4 billion, down 9% from a year earlier. It delivered earnings per share of $1.51, and revenue of $14.2 billion, which was essentially flat compared to a year ago.

The company failed to deliver on analysts’ expectations, who’d predicted earnings per share of $1.55 on revenue of $14.5 billion, according to Factset.

The media networks unit, which houses ESPN and ABC, had a tough quarter, reporting segment operating income of $1.84 billion, which was down 22% compared to last year. The unit’s operating income declined on a year-over-year basis for the fifth quarter in a row. Within the cable networks group, which includes ESPN, segment operating income was down 23% to $1.46 billion. Disney attributed the drop-off in part to higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue at ESPN.

Those issues exemplify the tough spot Disney finds itself in with ESPN, the company’s crown jewel.

ESPN needs to grow its revenue base to keep up with the escalation of sports rights costs at a time when a traditional revenue source — cable affiliate fees — is under threat by so-called cord cutters and the move to smaller TV packages offered by providers. ESPN has lost more than 10 million subscribers since 2010, according to Nielsen data.

This article will be updated.

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

daniel.miller@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanielNMiller

UPDATES:

2 p.m.: This article was updated with a statement from Netflix and other details.

This article was originally published at 1:23 p.m.