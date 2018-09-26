Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast for $15 billion

Another major part of Disney’s streaming strategy is Hulu, which it will control as a result of the acquisition. Disney will own 60% of the streaming service after the deal closes, which is expected to happen in 2019. Comcast owns 30% of Hulu, and AT&T’s WarnerMedia holds the remaining 10%. It is still unclear what Comcast will do with its Hulu stake; many analysts expect it will sell the stake to Disney.