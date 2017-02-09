Emma Watts named vice chairman at 20th Century Fox Film

As president of production at 20th Century Fox, Emma Watts has overseen numerous movie releases during her tenure, including James Cameron’s “Avatar,” David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” and blockbuster franchises like “Planet of the Apes” and “X-Men.”
Watts is now set to take on more duties and step higher on the studio’s corporate ladder after being promoted to the post of vice chairman of 20th Century Fox Film, the studio announced Thursday. She will retain the title of president of production.
The new job will give her additional responsibility over physical production, post production, visual effects and music at the studio. She will continue overseeing the studio’s production, story, creative affairs and casting departments.
Watts joined Fox in 1997 and took on the role of president of production a decade ago.
Her latest promotion comes five months after Stacey Snider took over as chairman and chief executive of 20th Century Fox Film, succeeding Jim Gianopulos.
“Emma’s work over the past 20 years speaks for itself — she’s simply the best in the industry,” Snider said in a statement. “On a personal level, I am thrilled to have her in this new role, one that not only enables us to work more closely together, but also expands her scope so we as a company can take full advantage of her talents as we tackle all the opportunities that lie ahead.”
The heads of the Fox Animation and Fox International Productions divisions will now report to Watts. Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000 will continue to report to Snider, the studio said.
20th Century Fox has a busy theatrical slate for 2017, with upcoming releases including the “X-Men” superhero movie “Logan” and the latest “Alien” installment, titled “Alien: Convenant.”