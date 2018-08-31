NBC News denies that it tried to shut down Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein reporting

“Any responsible media organization would have concluded what we did, which was that it was not yet ready for air,” Oppenheim said. “We were trying to do the right thing in acceding to his request that he proceed with a magazine that he said was willing to publish immediately. Our goal in all of this was to treat a friend and colleague well and to make sure this material saw the light of day and in an appropriate forum but to also uphold our journalistic standards. I feel terrible about the deterioration of the relationship with [Farrow]. I wish that was not the case.”