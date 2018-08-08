California's share of top 100 films falls to five-year low

Among the top 100 highest-grossing domestic films released in 2017, only 10 were filmed in California — the lowest level in five years and half the number in 2014, according to an annual survey by FilmL.A., which handles film permits for the Los Angeles region. When the nonprofit group began its survey in 2013, 16 of the highest-grossing films were shot in-state — tied for the top spot with Canada.